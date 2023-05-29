2023 Mazda CX-90 Design Preview

First-Ever Mazda CX-90 – the largest and most luxurious SUV ever to lead the Mazda range – is now available to order, ahead of its arrival in Australia from August.

Epitomising Family Luxury and redefining Mazda Premium, the First-Ever Mazda CX-90 introduces a three-row seating configuration at the very top end of the longitudinal Large Product group, positioned above the Mazda CX-60.

Up to seven occupants can enjoy every journey in supreme comfort, ensuring the First-Ever Mazda CX-90 is ideal for families with children and the perfect companion for weekday school trips, extra-curricular activities or longer road-trip adventures.

A choice of three comprehensively appointed model grades in the form of Touring, GT and Azami each showcase a culmination of expert craftsmanship and ‘dignified beauty’ of Mazda’s Kodo design philosophy.

They can be paired with either a turbocharged, inline-six cylinder petrol or diesel, both of which employ 48-volt M Hybrid Boost MHEV technology, and deliver exceptional response, remarkable fuel efficiency and superlative driver engagement synonymous with Mazda’s famed Jinba-Ittai philosophy.