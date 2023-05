JAU Zoom Meeting 5-28-23 "Jesus or the Holy Spirit?"

On this Pentecost Sunday, we discuss how, contrary to traditional Christian doctrine, it was Jesus in the Spirit that came to the disciples on that day in 30 A.D. This is the hinge pin to understanding how Jesus is here, now in our world filling believers, as Paul describes.

Trinitarians, be warned, this episode may disturb you.