Supporters celebrate after Erdogan's Turkey election runoff win

Thousands of supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather on Istanbul's Asian shore for his first appearance after his victory in the second round of the presidential election.
Thousands of supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gather on Istanbul's Asian shore for his first appearance after his victory in the second round of the presidential election.
In our news wrap Sunday, the Texas Senate is preparing for a trial of state Attorney General Ken Paxton after the House voted..
Turkish voters have given President Recep Tayyip Erdogan another term in office, extending what's already been two decades of..