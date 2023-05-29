IPL 2023: What will happen if rain washes out reserve day for CSK vs GT final today? | Oneindia News

The IPL fans in general and the fans of the two teams playing the final match, CSK and GT, were left disappointed after heavy rains washed out the final match scheduled for 28th May.

However, the disappointment was short lived as the final match was subsequently moved to Reserve Day i.e.

29th May.

The eventual announcement was made at 10:55 PM IST implying that the final showdown for the prestigious IPL trophy between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

But with a forecast for rain even on Monday, the question remains - what happens if the Reserve Day gets washed out as well?

