SARA ALI KHAN GROOVES WITH RAKHI SAWANT ON 'BABY TUJHE PAAP LAGEGA'
SARA ALI KHAN GROOVES WITH RAKHI SAWANT ON 'BABY TUJHE PAAP LAGEGA'

Actress Sara Ali Khan on Monday took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video with none other than the controversial star Rakhi Sawant.

#saraalikhan #rakhisawant