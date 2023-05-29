SARA ALI KHAN GROOVES WITH RAKHI SAWANT ON 'BABY TUJHE PAAP LAGEGA'

Actress Sara Ali Khan on Monday took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video with none other than the controversial star Rakhi Sawant.
#saraalikhan #rakhisawant
Actress Sara Ali Khan on Monday took to her Instagram handle and shared a fun video with none other than the controversial star Rakhi Sawant.
#saraalikhan #rakhisawant
On Monday, Sara Ali Khan dropped a hilarious video where she can be seen shaking a leg with Rakhi Sawant on the song, `Baby Tujhe..
Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant's hilarious video has left the netizens in splits calling it the 'best collab ever'. Vicky Kaushal..