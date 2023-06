China Space Agency: China to send first civilian to space, countdown begins | Oneindia News

China, the world's second-largest economy, has been investing billions of dollars into its military-run space program, aiming to close the gap and catch up with the United States and Russia in space exploration.

China is now all set to send its first civilian astronaut into space as part of a crewed mission to the Tiangong space station on Tuesday, the country's Manned Space Agency said.

