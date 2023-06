Egypt unveils ancient mummification workshops and tombs

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed two human and animal embalming workshops as well as two tombs, discovered in the Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.

This is the first discovery of such workshops linked to the temples in the vast burial ground, situated at the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, the area is home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal graves and old Coptic Christian monasteries.