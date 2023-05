Delhi Sakshi Case: Accused Sahil’s Insta profile features Hookah, Sidhu Moosewala | Oneindia News

The Delhi Sakshi murder case has left the country in shock.

The unfortunate and ill-fated death of 16-year-old Sakshi by the hands of a young boy Sahi has left us with nothing but questions.

Who was Sahil and what led him to commit such a heinous act?

While the Delhi Police is investigating the same, Sahil’s Instagram Profile has revealed certain things about him.

#DelhiSakshiCase #DelhiSahilCase #Sahil #DelhiHorror #Sakshi #DelhiPolice ~HT.99~ED.152~ED.102~