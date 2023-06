The Million Dollar Hotel Movie (2000) - Jeremy Davies, Milla Jovovich, Mel Gibson

The Million Dollar Hotel Movie (2000) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Tragi-comic, romantic whodunnit set in a run down hotel which plays host to mentally ill people too poor to afford medical insurance.

Director : Wim Wenders Writers : Nicholas Klein, Bono Stars: Jeremy Davies, Milla Jovovich, Mel Gibson