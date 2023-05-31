Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster: Non-decaying body of Missouri nun becomes famous | Oneindia News

Hundreds of people have been flocking to a small town named Gower in Missouri this week and last to see a nun whose body has barely decomposed since 2019.

Some say it’s a sign of holiness in Catholicism, while others say the lack of decomposition may not be as rare as people think.

This barely decomposed body has caught global attention.

Her body has been coated in a protective wax and is being displayed in the chapel where visitors are even praying over her.

The body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster – who passed away at age 95 in 2019 – was exhumed so that it could be shifted to her final resting place inside a monastery chapel.

But her body, that was buried without embalming was unexpectedly found intact after being exhumed in April by nuns of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles order.

She was exhumed by the monastery in preparation for a new shrine to be installed involving her "reinterment" and was discovered with "a perfectly preserved religious habit", according to the nunnery's statement