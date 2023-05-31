NASA Holds First Public Meeting of Expert Panel on UFO Sightings

'The Independent' reports that NASA has convened a public meeting revolving around sightings of unexplained phenomena.

A panel has been tasked with investigating sightings of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), otherwise frequently known as UFOs.

NASA's first public discussion of the topic comes ahead of a report expected to be published later this year.

According to NASA, the panel seeks to make it easier to submit reports of sightings and investigate their nature.

The presence of UAPs raises concerns about the safety of our skies, and it’s this nation’s obligation to determine if these phenomena pose any potential risks to airspace safety, Daniel Evans, NASA’s assistant deputy associate administrator for research, via 'The Independent'.

According to Daniel Evans, NASA’s assistant deputy associate administrator for research, the work highlights the agency's , “responsibility to be honest and forthright and to follow the science.”.

The panel's chair, David Spergel, called for better data and echoed other panelists' arguments that a "stigma" about reporting sightings made it difficult to make a full examination.

Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the U.S. Department of Defense’s all-domain anomaly resolution office, or AARO, said that many sightings have , "readily explainable sources.”.

However, Kirkpatrick admits that a small number of UAP reports are truly unusual.

'The Independent' reports that the panel, which was formed in June of 2022, includes experts in fields that range from physics to astrobiology.