Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the flight | Public reacts | Oneindia News

Air New Zealand to weigh passengers before they board the flight | Public reacts

Remove your shoes.

Take your keys out of your pocket.

Step on the scale?

That’s right: New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority is asking that its national airline weigh passengers departing on international flights from Auckland International Airport through July 2, 2023.

The program, which Air New Zealand calls a passenger weight survey, is a way to gather data on the weight load and distribution for planes, the airline said.

"We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft - from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” Alastair James, the airline’s load control improvement specialist said in a statement.

"For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey." Still, weight is a personal thing that not everyone wishes to disclose.

In order to protect individuals’ privacy, the airline says it has made the data anonymous.

Let's see what Delhiites think about this new rule and would they like to be weighed if such rule is announced by any Indian Airlines.

