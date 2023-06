Scripps spelling bee 2023: Indian American teen, Dev Shah wins the Championship | Oneindia News

Dev Shah a 14-year-old Indian-origin boy, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023.

The teenager from Largo, Florida spelled the word psammophile correctly, making him the winner of the annual contest in the United States.

#DevShah #USNationalSpellingBee #Champion ~HT.99~PR.154~