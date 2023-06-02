Senegal unrest: Protests, violence grip the country after opposition leader convicted |Oneindia News

The West African nation of Senegal is currently in the grip of a tumultuous riots.

At least nine people have been killed in Senegal in clashes between riot police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko following a court sentencing him to two years in jail.

He did not attend the trial and was absent when yesterday's judgement was handed down.

He was presumed to be at his Dakar home, where he had been blocked in by security forces after being detained at the weekend.

Clashes soon broke out after yesterday’s verdict, which may disqualify Sonko…the fiercest opponent of President Macky Sall, from contesting next year’s presidential election.

Cars and buses were set alight in the capital Dakar and disturbances were reported elsewhere, including the city of Ziguinchor, where Sonko has been mayor since 2022.

The verdict has since sparked protests as violence erupted at a central university campus where demonstrators set a car on fire and threw rocks at riot police, who retaliated with tear gas.

