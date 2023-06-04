Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office for the 3rd term | Oneindia News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan takes oath of office for the 3rd term; USA avoids default as Joe Biden signs debt limit bill; Typhoon Mawar: Japan braces for destruction as storm intensifies; Jordan crown prince marries Saudi architect in a lavish ceremony; Senegal unrest: Protests, violence grip the country after opposition leader gets sentenced; Elon Musk regains the spot of the world’s richest man; Apocalyptic Canada wildfire tears through east, west part of the country; North Korea’s spy satellite crashes into the sea after failed launch #RecepTayyipErdogan #TurkeyElections #TurkeyCabinet #TurkeyPresident ~PR.152~ED.101~HT.96~