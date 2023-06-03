Turkey’s Erdogan to take oath of office for 3rd term | New Cabinet announcement | Oneindia News

Turkey’s longtime president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is to be sworn in for his third term on Saturday, following a victory in the recently concluded general election in the country.

This will also mark his third term in office.

Last week, 69-year-old Erdogan won a new five-year term in a runoff presidential race that could stretch his 20-year rule in the country.

According to the reports, he is also likely to announce the members of his new Cabinet after the oath ceremony.

