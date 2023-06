Meghan Markle Shows Her Love for Kids Through Jewelry

Meghan Markle is glamorous and she accessorizes with jewelry that honors her family, including her children.

Steven Stone, a jewelry expert spoke to Hello Magazine and said of the Markle’s jewelry, “Meghan wears a comfortable mix of jewelry brands, from the luxe to affordable and many of her pieces pay subtle tribute to her family.” Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.