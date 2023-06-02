Women Will Skip Costly Meds More Often Than Men, CDC Report Finds

The report was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and published on June 2.

Surveying tens of thousands of patients, the study found that one in ten adults skipped medication due to cost.

9.1% of all women surveyed reported skipping medication, as opposed to 7% of men.

I was not surprised by the findings, but they are disheartening, Robin Feldman, Pharmaceutical and Intellectual Property Law Expert, via NBC News.

Women today still shoulder more of the burden of child care and household management.

They may make their own health a lower priority, in the face of financial or time pressures, Robin Feldman, Pharmaceutical and Intellectual Property Law Expert, via NBC News.

Financial issues were cited by other experts as well.

We know that women tend to have lower incomes than men, Stacie Dusetzina, Health Policy Professor at Vanderbilt University, via NBC News.

One of the co-authors of the study stated that the survey didn't consider people who may be skipping medications for reasons other than cost.

So there may be other reasons that people do not take medication as prescribed, but we do not evaluate them, Robin Cohen, CDC Study Co-Author, via NBC News.

Experts say the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act could end up lowering prescription drug costs for adults 65 and over.

It is possible there are some spillover effects, Inma Hernandez, Associate Professor at the University of California, San Diego, via NBC News.

Still, most healthcare experts agree that drug prices remain out of control.

There is much work to be done to bring sanity to drug pricing, Robin Feldman, Pharmaceutical and Intellectual Property Law Expert, via NBC News