ASLEF: Rail strike stalemate ‘purely a Westminster problem’

The general secretary of train drivers’ union ASLEF has said accused the government of failing to negotiate “in good faith” for a new pay offer for his members, as the union staged its second day of strike action this week.

Mick Whelan said on Saturday: “We have an intransigent Westminster government that doesn’t want to settle…it’s as if they don’t want a resolution to this…this is purely a Westminster problem.” Report by Buseld.

