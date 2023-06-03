THE TERMINATOR - OFFICIAL TRAILER - 1984

The Terminator is a 1984 American science fiction action film directed by James Cameron.

It stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, a cyborg assassin sent back in time from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose unborn son will one day save mankind from extinction by Skynet, a hostile artificial intelligence in a post-apocalyptic future.

Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) is a soldier sent back in time to protect Sarah.

The screenplay is credited to Cameron and producer Gale Anne Hurd, while co-writer William Wisher Jr. received an "additional dialogue" credit.