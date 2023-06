Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour Concert with mom and friends | Oneindia News

Global star Priyanka Chopra is living her best life and her Instagram timeline stands as proof.

A day after attending singer Beyonce's concert in London, the Citadel star blessed our feeds on Sunday night with some inside pictures from the event.

Please watch the video to know more.

#PriyankaChopra #Beyonce #RenaissanceWorldTour ~PR.154~ED.101~HT.178~