Actor Gufi Paintal, Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, passes away at 78 | Oneindia News

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s TV show Mahabharat in 1980 has passed away in Mumbai, due to age related health issues.

He was 78 years old.

