Kay Burley accidentally calls Holly Willoughby 'Hollow' on air

Holly Willoughby has been dubbed "Hollow Willoughby" by Sky News presenter Kay Burley in an on-air slip-up.

The This Morning star returned to the ITV daytime show for the first time since Phillip Schofield announced he was stepping down as her co-host, before quitting over revelations he had a secret affair with a younger production assistant.

Burley mispronounced her name as she told Sky News viewers: "Also on the programme for you - Hollow Willoughby is due back on the sofa at This Morning..."