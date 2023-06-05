RT News - June 5 2023 (09:00 MSK)

Ukraine's military suffers a defeat in a failed offensive on the Donetsk front according to Russia's Defense Ministry, with officials saying Kiev lost over 250 soldiers, and dozens of military vehicles.

Several Russian border towns face intense shelling by Ukrainian forces, with civilians forced to evacuate en masse to other nearby regions.

One of the deadliest train crashes in India's history leaves at least 275 dead and more than 1,000 injured as passenger trains resume operations on the repaired tracks.