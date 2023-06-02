RT News - June 1 2023 (19:00 MSK)

Three attempts by Ukrainian militants to cross the border into Russia's Belgorod region are said to have been repelled.

While eight civilians are wounded after a nearby town comes under shelling.

Russia's top diplomat meets his Indian, South African and Saudi counterparts in Cape Town, as the foreign ministers seek to strengthen ties ahead of the planned BRICS summit in August.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is cleared of wrongdoing by the sport's governing body, after he gave a message of support to Serbia during a match at the French Open.

France claimed his move was politically motivated.