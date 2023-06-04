RT News - June 4 2023 (09:00 MSK)

Russia's border town of Shebekino is hit by repeated Ukrainian shelling, leaving 2 dead.

That comes as the Russian capital is targeted by long-range drones that damaged several apartment buildings.

The BRICS group of nations is open to enlargement - that's the stance of the organization's foreign ministers at a meeting in South Africa.

That's as Russia's top diplomat expands his African tour.

In India, an accident involving three trains in the eastern state of Odisha becomes the country's worst rail disaster in decades, claiming the lives of 288 people, and leaving nearly one thousand injured.

Tensions simmer in Kosovo, where local police backed by NATO peacekeeping forces, clashed with Serbian protesters, leaving more than 50 people injured.

Moscow says, the West is continuing its one-sided approach to the standoff.