Mike Pence Files Paperwork for 2024 Presidential Candidacy

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for U.S. president on June 5.

The development pits the former vice president against former President Donald Trump, .

... under whom Pence served.

Despite being an initial staunch defender of Trump, .

... the events of Jan.

6 led to a great falling out between the two.

Trump pressured the former vice president to refuse to certify Biden's election on that day.

Despite the dangers and delays of the insurrection, .

... Pence ultimately fulfilled his Constitutional mandate and certified Biden's 2020 victory.

Pence is expected to make his formal declaration on June 7 at a rally in Des Moines, IA.

Iowa will be a significant campaign focus for the former vice president during this initial stretch of his candidacy.

Pence is outspoken on a number of hot-topic issues.

Including abortion and prayer in schools.

Also expected to make formal declarations for the GOP nomination are former Gov.

Chris Christie, .

... and ND Gov.

Doug Burgum