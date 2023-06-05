96 "Future Proof Survival" ft. Marjory Wildcraft, my "cell phone FREE" experience

Tonight we welcome Marjory Wildcraft from the Grow Network back on to discuss her preps based on the future outlook of the global environment with a special focus on self sustainability and reliance.

The global economy is being forced into another FIAT crisis situation and the best way to avoid going down with the ship is perhaps by not being on the ship.

Tune in and learn ways to shore up your own prep lists for growing your family into a more resilient lifestyle where you can depend on your skills and your local parallel economy.