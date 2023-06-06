War Party Paranormal - Mandy Sue Paranormal investigator & Phychic Medium

Eric and Mike hosts of the War Party Paranormal Radio Show are joined by special guest Mandy Sue she is a paranormal investigator and psychic/medium.

She specialize in trance mediumship, where she allows spirit to utilize her whole body to communicate.

She has 4 years of training with amazing psychic mediums from around the world.

She teaches classes and does readings, but she works mostly as a medium on paranormal locations as that is her passion.

She originally started as a solo paranormal investigator, then joined forces with Hollywood paranormal detectives, but recently wanted to branch out and have more paranormal experiences with different and new people “life is too short to not explore what else is out there” so she has been collaborating with other groups, most recently working with her “bestie” Jade from Ghost Club Paranormal!