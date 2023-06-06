FBI Confirms At Least $5 Million Biden Bribery Scheme, As Wray Charged With Contempt Of Congress

The House Oversight Committee is continuing to put pressure on the FBI and the Biden Crime family by announcing the confirmation within documents that the Bidens have taken millions from the Chinese Communists and that FBI Director Christpher Wary will be held in contempt of Congress.

Meanwhile, Biden tells another tall tale of his football career while the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are at the White House.

It’s the first weekend of Gay Pride month and already the left has gone to levels of public debauchery never before seen in modern history.

Not only their deviant behavior in public, but also in the classroom.

Anyone showing up to protest their obscene behavior is threatened and assaulted.