Tucker Carlson Breaks Twitter/FBI Runs Cover For Biden Bribes | The Whiskey Capitalist | 6.7.23

Tonight, we discuss Tucker Carlson’s first “Tucker On Twitter” episode and how massive of a success it was.

Last time we checked, it was 43 million views in 8 hours.

It’s great to see him back again and now without the restraints of Big Pharma backed media with a stranglehold on his reporting.

Excited to see what he does in the near future.

We also discuss Christopher Wray’s led FBI running cover for Joe Biden and his family’s bribes and the conservatives now filing a Contempt of Congress against Wray.

Getting spicy to say the least.

We also discuss the wildfires in Canada and how it’s affect the whole North East and Shawn gives a firsthand account of that.

We also discuss Andrew Tate’s response to the BBC reporter that did his first public interview since his release from a Romanian prison cell.

Should be a great episode!!