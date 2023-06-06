Japan & South Korea prepare fighter jets after Russia-China joint patrol over Pacific |Oneindia News

South Korea and Japan said that they scrambled their air force jets after Russian and Chinese military planes entered the former’s air defence zones as they flew over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday.

This is the sixth time that Russia and China have undertaken patrols near South Korean and Japanese territories since 2019.

China's defence ministry said that the incident follows as China and Russia conducted joint patrol as part of the two militaries' annual cooperation plan.

