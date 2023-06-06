'The View' Hosts Get Annoyed as Republican Corrects Them with Facts | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Tim Scott’s confrontation with “The View’s” Sunny Hostin over racial inequality and systemic racism; the New York Times twisting the data about Stuyvesant High School to make their readers think that school segregation is still a problem in America; Jemele Hill’s $100 million demands of Spotify backfiring; MSNBC’s Elie Mystal accusing John Roberts of hindering black voting rights; Dylan Mulvaney getting Joe Biden to support gender affirming care for minors; Karine Jean-Pierre turning Nikki Haley’s concerns about trans girls in girls locker rooms into an attack on LGBTQ youth; Democrat Scott Weiner honoring Sister Roma of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in Sacramento; Bill Maher schooling Jimmy Kimmel on Democrats fueling COVID paranoia; Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. attacking Joe Biden and Donald Trump for COVID lockdowns; BlackRock CEO Larry Fink telling Andrew Ross Sorkin why ESG scores are needed to force behaviors and create diversity; and much more.