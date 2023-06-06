June 6, 2023

The U.S. "suspended" the debt limit until after the presidential election.

Debt ceiling debates have largely been theater in the past, and it turns out this time was no different.

We will continue to see a ballooning of the national debt.

The current fiscal and monetary policy is going to continue to put strains on the regional and commercial banks, says Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin.

Dedollarization continues to be a concern as rumors spread about more countries joining the BRICS.