BOTTOMS Movie

BOTTOMS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Want to get punched in the face by hot girls?

Well, get in line.

Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star as two high school senior girls who set up a "fight club" to hook up with cheerleaders before graduation in this new outrageous comedy from the filmmaker of "Shiva Baby." directed by Emma Seligman starring Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Ruby Cruz, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Marshawn Lynch release date August 25, 2023 (in select theaters); September 1, 2023 (expands to more cities)