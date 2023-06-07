LifeMinute's One to Watch: Guitarist Nili Brosh

She's a revered guitarist and songwriter, and at just 34 years old, Nili Brosh has a lot to say, albeit without words.

Her latest singles, 'Lavender Mountains' and 'Song for Hope,' are beautiful poetic melodies that make you feel happy, calm, and just what the latter name suggests, hopeful.

Whether it's playing the iconic theme from The Simpsons with Danny Elfman, Michael Jackson's 'Beat It' at Cirque du Soleil (yes, she does that too), or banging out those fast metal riffs with Dethklok, it's clear that Nili's side work continues to pour inspiration back into her writing.

We definitely deem her one to watch.

