20230606 Tue Night PM Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's PM Headline Skim News: {Tuesday PM., Trump and Christie Fat, US Intel On Ukraine Bombing Pipeline, Alaska Cruise Ship-Friends of Friends?, Dumb DC Plane Crash Drivel, Repub Jordan Wants AG Info On Trump, Meaningless Poll Trump Biden, Prince Harry No One Cares, Meaningless Killer Story, George Soros Son Colludes With Kamala, Work Permits for Illegal Aliens In Time for Lawn Cutting, Biden Quid Pro Quo Bribery of Contractors, Suitcase Killer, Missing Man, Splenda DNA- not mRNA, Santos Still Fatter, Merck Pharma Medicare Extortion, No WildFires-Why the Headline?, Dog Swims Near Dead Body, UFOs Collected by US, Damn DC Plane Story Again, PGA Trump, Snake Sex Behind Microwave, Sex Bill in Albany, Dead Missing Woman, Podiatrist Kicking Wife Out, Dead Race Horses, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This PM Night Time presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.