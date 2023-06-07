Chris Licht Ends Brief Run as CNN's CEO

Chris Licht , Ends Brief Run , as CNN's CEO.

Al Jazeera reports that following a year full of missteps and plummeting ratings, Chris Licht is stepping down as CNN's chief executive.

Al Jazeera reports that following a year full of missteps and plummeting ratings, Chris Licht is stepping down as CNN's chief executive.

The announcement was made by David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN's parent company, Warner Bros Discovery.

CNN originally reported that Zaslav said that the leadership change is effective immediately.

Until a permanent replacement is named, Zaslav has reportedly appointed a four-person leadership team to helm the network.

Until a permanent replacement is named, Zaslav has reportedly appointed a four-person leadership team to helm the network.

Four current CNN executives will make up the leadership team, including Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy.

Four current CNN executives will make up the leadership team, including Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy.

We are in good hands, allowing us to take the time we need to run a thoughtful and thorough search for a new leader, David Zaslav, Warner Bros Discovery CEO, via Al Jazeera.

We are in good hands, allowing us to take the time we need to run a thoughtful and thorough search for a new leader, David Zaslav, Warner Bros Discovery CEO, via Al Jazeera.

Last year, Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CEO, vowing to move the network in the direction of its political center.

.

Al Jazeera reports that CNN's town hall with Donald Trump was met with widespread criticism, following shortly after the firing of presenter Don Lemon.

Al Jazeera reports that CNN's town hall with Donald Trump was met with widespread criticism, following shortly after the firing of presenter Don Lemon.

The outlet's ratings have continued to drop despite attempts to draw in more Republican viewers.

The outlet's ratings have continued to drop despite attempts to draw in more Republican viewers.

Al Jazeera reports that CNN's prime-time viewership was less than half of MSNBC's, while Fox News Channel remains at the top of cable network ratings.

Al Jazeera reports that CNN's prime-time viewership was less than half of MSNBC's, while Fox News Channel remains at the top of cable network ratings