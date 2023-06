Tucker Breaks Internet Again | WHO Launches Digital Health Certificates | Ep 570

Former Attorney General William Barr is advocating for a Trump indictment and believes it will happen, House conservatives are revolting against Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Tucker came back with a bang blowing up Twitter once again.

Plus, drugs are now available at vending machines, the WHO is issuing digital certificates, human rights groups are declaring a state of emergency for the LGBTQ community and much more.