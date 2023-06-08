Kolhapur Violence: Protest over social media message turns violent; curfew imposed | Oneindia News

While Maharashtra is considered to be the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, an apparent Aurangzeb fan club is on the rise in the Kolhapur area, where violent clashes broke out regarding a Whatsapp status praising the Mughal king and his ideologies.
Tension prevailed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday following a violent protest by right-wing outfits over some social media status messages reportedly glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.
