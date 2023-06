Air India flight for stranded passengers depart for San Francisco from Russia | Oneindia News

After over 36 hours, the Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco, which made an emergency landing in Russia's remote town of Magadan after it developed an engine glitch, on Thursday took off for its destination with all the 232 passengers that were on board.

In a tweet, the airline confirmed the replacement flight would arrive in San Francisco at 12.15 am PDT (0715 GMT) on Thursday.

#AirIndia #Moscow #DelhiSanFranciscoAirIndiaFlight #AirIndiaFlightDiverted ~PR.152~ED.102~HT.178~