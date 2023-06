The Prince and Princess of Wales Help Out a Food Bank in Trouble

The Prince and Princess of Wales are offering to help out a Welsh foodbank to replace all of their food.St.

Thomas Church food bank was the victim of a theft where someone stole all of their food, leaving them unable to help those in need.

Reverend Steven Bunting shared with ITV that he had been in touch with the royal couple saying, “The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support." Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.