Kakhovka dam collapse: Volodymyr Zelensky visits flood-hit area to evaluate situation |Oneindia News

The Russian-appointed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontyev said that two other people who had gone missing following Tuesday’s dam breach had been found, and efforts were underway to evacuate them.

Officials say at least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnieper river, which has become part of the front line between the fighting forces.

On the Ukrainian-controlled western bank, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on Thursday to evaluate the response to damage caused by the Kakhovka dam breach.

#NovaKakhovkaDam #KakhovkaDamCollapse #RussiaUkraineWar #NovaKakhovkaDamCollapse #UkraineFloods ~PR.151~ED.155~HT.96~