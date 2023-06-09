Joe Biden Arrests the Opposition + AMA | Habba, Beattie | LIVE 6.9.23

Stalin, Mao, Putin, Biden.

What do they all have in common?

Abusing the law to try and imprison their political enemies.

Where Alvin Bragg's indictment of Trump damaged America's norms, Jack Smith's new federal indictment threatens to overthrow the American system entirely.

Charlie reacts to this existential threat to the America way of life, joined by Trump attorney Alina Habba and Darren Beattie of Revolver News.

Plus, another hour where you can Ask Charlie Anything.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.