Canada: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on cost of housing, Toronto mayoral race – June 9, 2023

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a news conference in Toronto to discuss the high cost of housing in the city.

Responding to questions from reporters, the Conservative leader comments on the continuing fallout from the Correctional Service of Canada's decision to transfer serial killer Paul Bernardo from a maximum-security prison in Ontario to a medium-security facility in Quebec.

He is also asked about the Toronto mayoral race.