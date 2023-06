Secret Invasion - Trust No One

Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Streaming June 21st on Disney+.

» Watch Marvel's Secret Invasion Wednesdays on Disney+ » Starring: Samuel L.

Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Charlayne Woodard, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle