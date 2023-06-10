Crater 2023 | Official Movie Trailer | TV & MOVIES

In 2257, humans have mined the moon for resources, following the failure to colonize it.

Miners are forced to work for 20 years before they are allowed to take a shuttle to colonize another planet called Omega.

Should someone die before their allotted years are filled, their next of kin must fill out the remaining years plus their own 20 if they are over the age of 18.

Caleb Channing's father, Michael, dies in a mining accident and in his last will and testament orders that Caleb be sent to Omega as he is under 18.

Caleb does not want to leave as his father left him a map to a crater on the moon that he promised to go see.

Nevertheless, he has three days before he is to be taken away.