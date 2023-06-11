World Test Championship Final: Australia beat India by 209 runs | Match Highlights | Oneindia News

It was hard luck for Team India as Australia outclassed Rohit Sharma led team in all departments of the game and won the match by 209 runs to clinch maiden World Test Championship title.

This was India's second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural edition.

Superb first-innings centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith gave Australia control of the Test early on, but India responded well to force the match to a fifth day, falling short of what would have been an all-time record chase to win a Test as they were bowled out for 234.

