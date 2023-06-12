Modi Ji Thali: New Jersey-based restaurant crafts platter before PM’s US State visit | Oneindia News

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a New Jersey-based restaurant has launched a special thali dedicated to the Prime Minister of India.

This thali is a combination of authentic delicacies from different states of India.

Let us look at which delicacies this special thali has.

New jersey restaurant launches modi ji thali,modi thali,new jersey,us restaurant launches ‘modi ji thali,modi ji ki thali,modi ji thali launched at new jersey restaurant,inside modi ji thali,modi ji thali news,pm modi thali new jersey,pm modi thali,modi ji special thali new jersey,pm modi special thali,new jersey restaurant pm modi special thali,Oneindia News,Oneindia english #ModiJiThali #PMModi #NewJerseyRestaurant #ModiJiThaliVideo #ViralVideo ~PR.152~ED.101~HT.96~