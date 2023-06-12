3 dead, 3 injured in possible graduation party shootout in Maryland

According to the police, a possible shootout occurred at a residence in Annapolis, Maryland, during a graduation party on Sunday night, resulting in three fatalities and three individuals sustaining injuries.
